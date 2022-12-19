Red flags abound, KIADB to expand industries in Doddaballapur

Amid concerns over pollution and the destruction of Thippagondanahalli (TG Halli) Reservoir Catchment area in Doddaballapur, the Karnataka Industrial Area Development Board (KIADB) has received clearance to expand its industrial area by 200 acres, days after being penalised for violations.

The KIADB has already developed an industrial area in three phases in Doddaballapur taluk. Over the last six years, several industries are functioning in a 696-acre zone in six villages. However, while seeking green clearance for its additional 195-acre industrial area, the KIADB moved the application as a new project rather than declaring it as an expansion of the existing zone.

With the new project, the total industrial spread will go up to about 900 acres.

An activist said the government has failed to take note of the impact of industries in the area. “The expansion of industry at a time when the government can’t monitor the existing ones is a major concern. There are several pollution cases which have been swept under the carpet. But some seriousness was shown this year after the National Green Tribunal (NGT) took up a case against polluting industries for spoiling the sensitive catchment area,” he said.

Restricted activities

The state government recognised the importance of TG Halli catchment area and issued a notification in 2003 by classifying it into four zones. Restrictions for each of the zones were also issued. A major part of Doddaballapur falls in the outlying Zone 4, where the government restricted activities such as mining and quarrying, but didn’t ban industries.

An official in the State Environment Impact Assessment Authority said the clearance given to new industries is only the first step.

“We do not know why the KIADB didn’t declare it as an expansion. We have given approval as per the recommendations of an expert committee. The Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) will set the rules while issuing clearance for operation,” the official said.

Doddaballapur MLA T Venkataramanaiah, who had raised the issue of waste processing industries polluting water resources in last year’s Assembly session, said none of the issues have been addressed. “We definitely need to monitor the industries. The government is yet to address my complaint that Bengaluru’s waste is polluting our water. Lab reports show that even the so-called purified drinking water is unfit to drink in some villages,” he said.

KSPCB chairman Shantha Thimmaiah was unavailable for comment.

An official said they have begun a survey following NGT orders to assess the pollution caused by the industries. “The NGT has taken up the matter of industrial pollution. We have issued notices to industries that have failed to comply with the rules, including the food processing industry whose waste entered a drain. Notices have also been issued to MGIP plant,” he said, noting that the NGT had also imposed a penalty (Rs 1.5 crore) on the KIADB.