Registration number auction: Bengaluru RTO collects Rs 38 lakh

Under Rule-46 (A) (5-A) of the Karnataka Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989, attractive registration numbers beginning from KA-03/NQ were sold to applicants

DHNS
Bengaluru,
  Feb 10 2023, 02:18 ist
  updated: Feb 10 2023, 04:06 ist
Credit: Special Arrangement

The Regional Transport Office, Bengaluru (East), has collected a total of Rs 38,95,000 after auctioning 29 registration numbers for light motor vehicles. 

Under Rule-46 (A) (5-A) of the Karnataka Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989, attractive registration numbers beginning from KA-03/NQ were sold to applicants. 

KA-03/NQ-01 was sold for Rs 2,55,000, KA-03/NQ-7777 went for Rs 2,80,000, and KA-03/NQ-9999 for Rs 7,75,000, bringing in Rs 38,95,000 to the department. 

