Religious structures in public space:suo motu initiated

The high court directed the registrar general of the court to initiate a suo motu public interest litigation pertaining to the construction of religious structures encroaching public roads and parks.

A division bench headed by Chief Justice A S Oka was hearing a petition filed by S Ravichandra, who has challenged the illegal construction of a Saibaba temple in a public park measuring one acre situated at Police Quarters, Magadi Road.

The court also observed that the state had failed to implement the Supreme Court's direction issued in 2009 ruling that no unauthorised construction will be permitted in the name of gods and religion on public streets, public parks or places.

The petitioner contended that several representations were submitted to the authorities, but no action was taken.

The petitioner has contended that the said park was the only lung space and available park to walking for the residents of the police quarters, where more than 1,000 police families reside, and the park is also being used by the residents of other localities.

The petitioner has also added that Sri Saibaba Sarvajanika Ganapathi Devalaya Trust claiming to be the sole trustee, with the support of the local MLA, minister/former MLA/MLC has constructed the illegal temple within the park area, and is looting from the devotees under the guise of different poojas and ceremonies.

The court adjourned the hearing of the case to July 2.