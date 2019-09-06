Report on encroachment for religious structures: HC

The high court has sought a comprehensive report from the government before October 9 about removing encroachments from parks, roads and other public utilities for religious structures across the state.

A division bench of Chief Justice Abhay S Oka and Justice Mohammad Nawaz was hearing a suo motu case as per the Supreme Court’s directions.

The bench sought details of the encroachments before and after the top court’s judgement on April 29, 2009. It asked why illegal religious structures were not demolished as per the top court’s directions.

Hearing another PIL petition on Thursday, the bench sought an affidavit from the BBMP on non-compliance with its previous order on illegal construction of Sai Baba Temple at Magadi Road and warned that the BBMP commissioner could face contempt proceedings.

A division bench of Chief Justice Abhay S Oka and Justice Mohammad Nawaz adjourned the hearing until October 11.