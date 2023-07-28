Restored Hunasamaranahalli lake opened to public  

Workers planted over 1,000 trees and flowering plants and built additional bunds along the lake's perimeter to support its biodiversity

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Jul 28 2023, 00:41 ist
  • updated: Jul 29 2023, 04:09 ist
The restoration began in 2022 to address soil erosion, garbage accumulation, and declining water capacity. Credit: Special Arrangement

Residents of North Bengaluru can now enjoy their time along another waterbody in their area, as the restored Hunasamaranahalli lake was unveiled on Thursday.

The restoration began in 2022 to address soil erosion, garbage accumulation, and declining water capacity. The lake is expected to save over three lakh kilos of carbon dioxide in the next 20 years.

Workers planted over 1,000 trees and flowering plants and built additional bunds along the lake's perimeter to support its biodiversity, which includes various migratory bird species and fish. They also created a walking and cycling path to attract the local population.

Lowe's India, in collaboration with Oasis Foundation and HandsonCSR, took up the initiative, and the unveiling ceremony was attended by Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda and town municipal council's chief officer Kanthraja.

 

 

Bengaluru
environment

