Revamped Varthur maternity hospital opened today  

Revamped Varthur maternity hospital opened

The hospital’s first floor provides office space, storage, a doctor's office, and a spacious meeting area for ASHA workers or to host educational events for mothers.

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Jul 29 2023, 02:50 ist
  • updated: Jul 29 2023, 04:04 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Health and Family Welfare Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao and Mahadevapura MLA Manjula Limbavali inaugurated the newly renovated and expanded Varthur Government Maternity Hospital on Friday. 

The hospital, which serves over 100 women weekly, was previously in a dilapidated condition, lacking proper lighting, ventilation, functioning restrooms, and reliable water supply. The renovation has been done with valuable support from volunteer groups.

Thanks to the renovation efforts, the hospital now features a seven-bed ward room and a fully equipped double-capacity labour room with baby warmers. Additionally, it has its own triage room, laboratory, pharmacy, and a dedicated nurses'  station/room. The facilities include well-equipped bathrooms in both the ward area and labour unit.

The hospital’s first floor provides office space, storage, a doctor's office, and a spacious meeting area for ASHA workers or to host educational events for new and expectant mothers.

Whitefield Rising funded the renovation of the ground floor, while the Varthur local community took responsibility for the first-floor renovation.

 

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Bengaluru
hospitals

Related videos

What's Brewing

Ramalinga Reddy launches first electric bus prototype

Ramalinga Reddy launches first electric bus prototype

Road to hell: Yeshwantpur stretch has 50 potholes

Road to hell: Yeshwantpur stretch has 50 potholes

The fragile world of glass bangles

The fragile world of glass bangles

Hollywood may terminate some deals with writers

Hollywood may terminate some deals with writers

Who is Niger's new leader, Abdourahamane Tiani?

Who is Niger's new leader, Abdourahamane Tiani?

Bengal couple sells 8-month-old baby to buy iPhone 14

Bengal couple sells 8-month-old baby to buy iPhone 14

Rare shoe with Apple logo selling for Rs 41 lakh

Rare shoe with Apple logo selling for Rs 41 lakh

Donald, Stephen Glover making 'Star Wars' show 'Lando'

Donald, Stephen Glover making 'Star Wars' show 'Lando'

Did Oppenheimer try to kill his professor? What we know

Did Oppenheimer try to kill his professor? What we know

 