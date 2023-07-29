Revamped Varthur maternity hospital opened

Health and Family Welfare Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao and Mahadevapura MLA Manjula Limbavali inaugurated the newly renovated and expanded Varthur Government Maternity Hospital on Friday.

The hospital, which serves over 100 women weekly, was previously in a dilapidated condition, lacking proper lighting, ventilation, functioning restrooms, and reliable water supply. The renovation has been done with valuable support from volunteer groups.

Thanks to the renovation efforts, the hospital now features a seven-bed ward room and a fully equipped double-capacity labour room with baby warmers. Additionally, it has its own triage room, laboratory, pharmacy, and a dedicated nurses' station/room. The facilities include well-equipped bathrooms in both the ward area and labour unit.

The hospital’s first floor provides office space, storage, a doctor's office, and a spacious meeting area for ASHA workers or to host educational events for new and expectant mothers.

Whitefield Rising funded the renovation of the ground floor, while the Varthur local community took responsibility for the first-floor renovation.