Ridership grows, BMTC anxious about safety

Since its resumption on May 19, the BMTC ridership has seen steady growth, indicating that livelihood issues trump fears over pandemic.

Officials face up to the challenge of running the buses, while also making sure that the employees remain safe.

The ridership clocked one lakh in the first two days and went up further, with the corporation ferrying 2.55 lakh riders last Monday.

“Over the past few days, the average increase in ridership has been 55,000 to 60,000 a day. We are less worried about the ridership and want to maintain social distancing among the passengers,” an official said.

The 4.57 lakh ridership on Thursday was a mere fraction of the 36-lakh daily ridership during the pre-pandemic days. But the still-closed schools and institutes cut down the numbers by five to six lakhs.

“Working-class riders have also been less in number since many have gone back home. If there are any challenges in the coming days, it would be managing the peak-hour crowd. Public cooperation is key,” the official said.

Meanwhile, the BMTC Employees Union has written to the managing director, asking for better safety for drivers and conductors. It urged the corporation authorities to ensure Rs 50 lakh insurance and provide personal protective equipment.

“The corporation has taken steps, but we have requested for additional safety measures in view of the rising number of Covid-19 cases and reduced travel restrictions. We need stricter screening of the passengers at every bus terminal,” said Anand, general secretary, BMTC Employees Union.

Slash flat fares, demand activists

The Bengaluru Bus Prayanikara Vedike has asked the BMTC to cut the flat fares introduced after protests over compulsory bus passes.

In a series of tweets, the forum compared regular fares with flat fares, pointing out that the amount has been rounded off at the higher side, which makes commuters pay more for shorter rides.

It said the base fare of Rs 5 should be charged up to 10 kilometres, Rs 10 for up to 20 kilometres and Rs 15 beyond 20 kilometres.

Volvo buses on 8 routes from today

From June 1, the BMTC will resume operations of the air-conditioned Volvo buses on eight routes.

Four will start from the Kempegowda Bus Station in Majestic and connect Hosakote, Kadugodi, Sarjapur and Attibele.

Hebbal-Banashankari, Hebbal-Central Silk Board, Banashankari-ITPL and Electronics City-ITPL are the remaining routes.