Metro spent Rs 1,754 cr to acquire properties in B'luru

Road widening: Metro spent Rs 1,754 cr to acquire properties in B'luru

Overall, Namma Metro procured 1,691 properties to build 1.76 lakh square metres of new roads

Naveen Menezes
Naveen Menezes, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Apr 28 2023, 03:48 ist
  • updated: Apr 28 2023, 05:12 ist
Phase II cost Namma Metro significantly, with Rs 1,483 crore spent on road widening alone. Some of the roads widened include Bannerghatta Road (Dairy Circle to Gottigere), Whitefield Main Road (up to Mahadevapura Metro Station), Tin Factory Junction, and Hosur Road (Silk Board Jn to Bommasandra). Credit: Special Arrangement

Namma Metro has spent a staggering Rs 1,754 crore on acquiring properties to widen roads and an additional Rs 82.89 crore to shift power utilities.

These extra works were carried out to provide the right of way (RoW) for constructing metro lines and stations, according to officials. The BMRCL plans to transfer these roads to the civic body for maintenance.

Phase II cost Namma Metro significantly, with Rs 1,483 crore spent on road widening alone. Some of the roads widened include Bannerghatta Road (Dairy Circle to Gottigere), Whitefield Main Road (up to Mahadevapura Metro Station), Tin Factory Junction, and Hosur Road (Silk Board Jn to Bommasandra).

Also Read | Issues with outlet pipe caused water seepage at Nallurhalli station: Namma Metro  

Overall, Namma Metro procured 1,691 properties to build 1.76 lakh square metres of new roads. On average, it spent Rs 9,000 per square foot of land acquired.

However, the expense for shifting electrical utilities was low. It obtained 261 properties spread over 8,756 square metres and spent Rs 82.29 crore compensating landowners.

"Roads widened in Phases I and II (Reach 1, 2, and 4 extensions) have already been handed over to the BBMP for maintenance. Since the properties acquired for road widening have been fully utilized for road formation, these lands will no longer be properties of the BMRCL. There is no need to consider them as land assets of the BMRCL," an official said.

Namma Metro also intends to transfer roads widened for Reaches 5 and 6 under Phases 2 and 2B after the work is completed.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Bengaluru
Namma Metro
infrastructure

Related videos

What's Brewing

Stray pups crushed to death by earthmover in B'luru

Stray pups crushed to death by earthmover in B'luru

B'luru: Man tricks lover into hanging herself

B'luru: Man tricks lover into hanging herself

Cooperatives should cooperate

Cooperatives should cooperate

Celebrations organised for episode 100 of Mann Ki Baat

Celebrations organised for episode 100 of Mann Ki Baat

Jerry Springer, politician-turned-TV host, dies at 79

Jerry Springer, politician-turned-TV host, dies at 79

Elderly Japanese man opens free cafe in Ukraine's Khark

Elderly Japanese man opens free cafe in Ukraine's Khark

One of world's oldest newspapers to end daily print run

One of world's oldest newspapers to end daily print run

TTD uses 3 tonnes of flowers for annual Pushpayagam

TTD uses 3 tonnes of flowers for annual Pushpayagam

102-yr-old convicted Nazi guard dies awaiting appeal

102-yr-old convicted Nazi guard dies awaiting appeal

 