Rotary Club’s water treatment plant to benefit Devanahalli residents  

Rotary Bangalore South Parade (RBSP) in collaboration with Rotary Lake World handed over an integrated shallow aquifer and water treatment plant to the Devanahalli Town Municipal Council on Monday.

Developed over 1.5 years, the system will benefit about 8,000 to 10,000 residents in and around Devanahalli by providing an additional two lakh litres of water to the daily water supply system.

RBSP president Rtn Anand Ramchandra said: “First, we revived the well near the Sihineeru kere using traditional methods, including a stone masonry to allow water to get naturally filtered. We learnt that the well could provide about 1.5 lakh litres of water every day.”

RBSP also dug two shallow water aquifers that will provide a combined volume of one lakh litres of water daily. They reached out to scientists at IISc, who designed a water treatment plant to treat the dissolved solids, bacteria and odour from the water of both the well and the aquifers.

Read | Alternative to chlorination? BWSSB pioneers new water purification system

“Devanahalli is being fed by 130 deep borewells but the water is saline, so people use it for non-potable purposes and depend on RO plants for drinking water. With this intervention, Devanahalli will get drinking water through taps,” Ramchandra said.

Every month, IISc scientists will check samples of the treated water to ensure it meets the standards of potable water. They will keep a close watch on the quality of water and the project’s progress over the next two years.

RBSP plans to expand this project to increase the daily water output of the integrated system to five lakh litres by setting up another plant in Devanahalli.

The event was attended by K H Muniyappa, Minister of Food and Civil Supplies, and Consumer Affairs; Rtn Jeetendra Aneja, District Governor-RI District 3190; Shreyas Kumar, CFO, Carl Zeiss India; and C Doddamalavaiah, Chief Officer, Devanahalli Town Municipal Council; among others.