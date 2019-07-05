Rs 125-cr flyover replaces two Rs 43-crore projects

In a bid to modify the signal-free corridor project between Mysuru Road and Bannerghatta Road, the BBMP has scrapped the plan to build two underpasses and has sought to invest the same money on a one-km flyover which will cost Rs 82 crore more.

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has sent a proposal to the government in this regard. The flyover between Ittamadu and Kamakhya Junction along the outer ring road (ORR) will replace the proposed underpasses at Foodworld and Jedi Mara junctions.

The proposed 1-km long flyover will cost Rs 125 crore and will allow commuters between Bannerghatta Road and Mysuru Road to escape traffic signals on both sides with a 15-metre-wide carriageway.

Speaking to DH, Narasimha Shastri, executive engineer, Project Central, BBMP said, “Earlier, we had planned five grade separators under the project of which we have completed three. We have dropped proposed underpasses work at Foodworld junction and Jedi Mara junction (where a Metro station is coming up). The cost of both underpasses was estimated at Rs 43 crore totally and we have proposed to build new flyover instead at Rs125 crore by seeking Rs 82 crore additional funds from the government. This will be a bi-directional flyover that will help thousands of commuters along the ORR even better than existing work,” he said.

The project was sanctioned in 2016 under the Nagarothana funds by the previous Siddaramaiah government at a cost of Rs 190 crore for the construction of two flyovers at KEB Junction and Delmia Junction which were completed last year and three underpasses in Muthuraj Junction (under construction), Foodworld Junction and Jedi Mara junction under the signal-free corridor scheme.

Meanwhile, the BBMP plans to inaugurate the underpass at Muthuraj Junction on July 31. K T Nagaraj, chief engineer, Project Central, BBMP said, “The work is almost over and a few finishing works are currently going on. The underpass will be opened by July 31,” he said.