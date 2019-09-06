Run for green energy

Chronic Foundation, aided by the government of Karnataka and Rotary, will host Pride Run on Sunday to raise awareness about global warming and carbon emissions due to human activities.

As many as 1,500 people have enrolled for the run for distances of 2 km, 5 km and 10 km.

The run, which will start from St Joseph’s College on Vittal Mallya Road, aims to promote green energy, environmentally-friendly transport and afforestation.

The Rotary will plant one crore trees in its Koti Nagar branch as part of the initiative.

The Forest Department has agreed to plant one tree for each participant joining the run, according to a press release from the organisers.