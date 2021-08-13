Safety inspection of Kengeri metro line completed

The Commissioner of Railway Safety (CRS) on Thursday completed the two-day inspection of the western extension of the Purple Line from Mysuru Road to Kengeri.

Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) officials said the CRS began the inspection around 10 am and looked into physical infrastructure, including track parametres, third rail and other arrangements.

As per the plan, the CRS visited the metro stations and checked the station control room, elevators, escalators and other passenger amenities.

From platform clearings to electrical infrastructure and signalling and telecommunication systems, the team — led by CRS A K Rai — looked into the details of the project.

"Several oral instructions were given with regard to the corrections. A report, including detailed suggestions and corrections, may be given in the next one or two weeks," an official said.

Sources in the BMRCL said they still hope to commission the line by the end of August.

"All tests, including the speed test, have been concluded. If the safety goals are met, the line commissioning will happen in August without any further delay."

The extension has six stations: Nayandahalli, RR Nagar, Jnanabharathi, Pattanagere, Kengeri Bus Terminal and Kengeri.

Meanwhile, officials have set December 2022 as the deadline to complete the nearly 1.5-km stretch of the line to Challaghatta, where a station and depot will also come up.