Sampige Road-Nagasandra metro to start at 9 am on Sunday

Metro trains between Sampige Road and Nagasandra this Sunday will begin at 9 am, shutting the service for half of the Green Line for two hours.

The BMRCL cited undisclosed “maintenance works” for the disruption. “BMRCL is taking up civil maintenance works between Mahakavi Kuvempu Road and Rajajinagar metro stations... For this work, metro train services between Nagasandra and Sampige Road metro stations will remain suspended from 7 am to 9 am on Sunday,” a release said.

Services between Nagasandra and Yelachenahalli will resume at 9 am and metro services will be operated as usual on the rest of the Green Line between Sampige Road and Yelachenahalli. There will be no changes on the Purple Line.