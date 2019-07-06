Sarakki Lake work will get over by December, says mayor

Mayor Gangambike Mallikarjun has asked BBMP officials to complete the development work at the Sarakki Lake by December. The mayor inspected the work at the lake on Friday.

"The lake was transferred to BBMP by BDA in May 2016," Gangambike said. "We've allocated Rs 5.75 crore for development work such as fencing, building the entrance arch and installing concrete pipes."

Construction of the 3.2-kilometre jogging track and the tank bund are ongoing and will be completed by December, she added.

The mayor later took BWSSB officials to task for not installing sanitary pipes at the waterbody. "This should have been done by you (BWSSB), but now BBMP is taking up the work and the tender has already been awarded. The work should begin in 15 days," she told the BWSSB officials.

The mayor ordered the Bescom officials to remove more than 25 electric poles in the waterbody.