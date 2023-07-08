Scientists urge govt to draw up measures to decarbonise Bengaluru and adopt greener initiatives

Scientists have urged the government to draw up measures to decarbonise the city and adopt greener and cleaner initiatives, given that there has been an 87 percent increase in urbanisation in Bengaluru in the last 25 years.

Speaking at the Jubilee Seminar jointly conducted by the Raman Research Institute (RRI) and Environment Association of Bangalore (EAB) on Saturday Dr Prakash Chauhan, Director, National Remote Sensing Centre, Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), Hyderabad, said there was need to rid the city of increasing carbonisation. The seminar, themed on Urban Management and Water Conservation, was a part of the platinum jubilee celebrations of RRI and the silver jubilee celebrations of EAB.

Dr Tarun Souradeep, Director, RRI, Dr R G Nadadur, President, EAB, and V Bhaskar, Secretary, EAB were also present. Dr Tarun Souradeep emphasised the importance of urban management while Dr R G Nadadur shared some of the major activities taken up by the NGO towards conserving lakes, setting up of rain-water harvesting units and kitchen gardens in schools, among many others.

The seminar saw 16 sessions where scientists and experts in the fields of urbanisation, use of geospatial technology, urban transport management, sustainability, engineering, and conservation delivered talks to college students.

The sessions stressed the need for protecting our environment by adopting sustainable and eco-friendly measures. The deliberations featured long-term policies on water and urban resource management and concluded with a draft of the recommendations suggested by the subject experts.