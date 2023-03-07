Seamless movement in high-density corridors: CM Basavaraj Bommai

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday said that his government is working on providing uninterrupted vehicle movement in high-density corridors of Bengaluru.

Bommai was speaking after inaugurating four new traffic police stations at Bellandur, Mahadevapura, Hennur and Talaghattapura.

“Using technology, we’ve deployed cameras for better management and synchonisation of signals. In the high-density corridors, we’ll have seamless signals for continuous movement,” Bommai told reporters.

“We’re using cameras under the Safe City project for traffic management - number plate recognition, load detection, swirl cameras and such modern equipment for which a special command centre is there,” Bommai explained, adding that several measures are being taken up to improve management of traffic in the city.

Bommai said the new police stations have been set up to address ‘dark spots’ between two police stations. “Six more traffic police stations have been sanctioned in 2023-24. Nine law-and-order police stations have been sanctioned. It was the need of the hour given the increase in population. We want to improve the police-to-population ratio,” Bommai said.