Shivaram Karanth Layout docs to be received till Sept 9

Shivaram Karanth Layout: Sept 9 last date for submission of documents

Though the physical submission of applications was suspended for a short while owing to the Covid-induced lockdown, the committee has so far received 4,400 applications

Sneha Ramesh
Sneha Ramesh, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Aug 19 2021, 04:37 ist
  • updated: Aug 19 2021, 04:54 ist
Justice A V Chandrashekar. Credit: DH File Photo

The Supreme Court-appointed Justice A V Chandrashekar committee will receive applications regarding legal constructions in Shivaram Karanth Layout only till September 9.

The committee, which was set up to verify legal constructions in the identified layout, had been accepting applications since March. 

Though the physical submission of applications was suspended for a short while owing to the Covid-induced lockdown, the committee has so far received 4,400 applications. “According to satellite images, we estimate that there are nearly 6,000 constructions in the notified area. We hope we will receive the rest of the applications in the next few days,” said Justice A V Chandrashekar, chairperson of the committee.

The committee is also scrutinising the applications received. “There are a few applicants who have not furnished all the required information. We are trying to pool in all the documents and study them. We may also have to visit the places personally,” he said. 

The committee, which has given a deadline of March 2022, expects to finish scrutinising at least 1,000 applications by the end of September. At present, the property owners can visit the help desks set up at Medi Agrahara or Somashettyhalli to submit their applications. Online submissions can be made at https://jcc-skl.in/.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Bengaluru
Shivaram Karanth Layout
Justice A V Chandrashekar

What's Brewing

Now, scientists can make spinach look like lettuce

Now, scientists can make spinach look like lettuce

Butterflies are pretty, and poisonous too, here's why

Butterflies are pretty, and poisonous too, here's why

What do we know about booster shots for Covid-19?

What do we know about booster shots for Covid-19?

KL Rahul jumps 19 spots to 37th in ICC Test rankings

KL Rahul jumps 19 spots to 37th in ICC Test rankings

NE sees more cancer cases than rest of the country

NE sees more cancer cases than rest of the country

400 booked for harassing, molesting Pakistani YouTuber

400 booked for harassing, molesting Pakistani YouTuber

A break in an arm of the Milky Way galaxy discovered

A break in an arm of the Milky Way galaxy discovered

Progress for Afghan women could disappear overnight

Progress for Afghan women could disappear overnight

Nearly 2 mn terrorist watchlist records leaked online

Nearly 2 mn terrorist watchlist records leaked online

 