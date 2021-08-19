Shivaram Karanth Layout: Sept 9 last date for submission of documents

The Supreme Court-appointed Justice A V Chandrashekar committee will receive applications regarding legal constructions in Shivaram Karanth Layout only till September 9.

The committee, which was set up to verify legal constructions in the identified layout, had been accepting applications since March.

Though the physical submission of applications was suspended for a short while owing to the Covid-induced lockdown, the committee has so far received 4,400 applications. “According to satellite images, we estimate that there are nearly 6,000 constructions in the notified area. We hope we will receive the rest of the applications in the next few days,” said Justice A V Chandrashekar, chairperson of the committee.

The committee is also scrutinising the applications received. “There are a few applicants who have not furnished all the required information. We are trying to pool in all the documents and study them. We may also have to visit the places personally,” he said.

The committee, which has given a deadline of March 2022, expects to finish scrutinising at least 1,000 applications by the end of September. At present, the property owners can visit the help desks set up at Medi Agrahara or Somashettyhalli to submit their applications. Online submissions can be made at https://jcc-skl.in/.