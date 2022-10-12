Shoddy roadwork no problem for BBMP to get prompt payment

Despite shoddy work, the BBMP has received Rs 11.50 crore as grant for re-laying eight roads in Yeshwantpur constituency during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit in June.

The prompt release of payment by the Urban Development Department (UDD) for poorly executed roadwork that led to the suspension of two engineers has shocked many. The engineers were suspended following widespread criticism of the work execution.

In an order dated October 1, 2022, the UDD has approved the payment to the city-based Ganesh Enterprises from the Rs 50 crore amount reserved for the discretionary works approved by the Chief Minister.

The payment of Rs 11.50 crore has been specifically approved for asphalting eight roads, including Kommaghatta main road, Railway Parallel Road, Mariyappanapalya main road, Kengeri-Mysore Road junction, etc.

The UDD’s order, a copy of which is available with DH, states that the BBMP Chief Commissioner must make sure the payment is released only towards the above-mentioned works. It has also directed the BBMP to engage a prestigious institution to conduct a third-party audit of the road work to ascertain the quality of work.

Oddly enough, the UDD has also directed the chief engineer to ensure the contractor executes the work by following standard norms and maintain good quality. This condition comes three months after the contractor executed the work.

Sinkhole and more

Two days after the Prime Minister’s visit, a sinkhole appeared near the Dr BR Ambedkar School of Economics on the Jnanabharathi campus, besides damage to a small stretch of road at HMT Layout. The newly laid asphalt had also began peeling off on Mariyappanapalya main road.

As photos and videos of the poor roadwork went viral, both the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) and the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) asked the BBMP to submit a report explaining the conditions of the road.

Conducting a road audit, the Technical Vigilance Cell under Commissioner (TVCC) that works in the BBMP found only 35 mm bituminous concrete instead of 50 mm, and 30 mm dense bituminous macadam instead of 40 mm in two of the roads. Following the TVCC report, the BBMP suspended two junior engineers.

Contractor to be paid only after repairs are done

B S Prahlad, BBMP’s engineer-in-chief, clarified that the government’s approval of Rs 11.50 crore does not mean the money is automatically released to the contractor. “Payments will be released purely on the basis of works executed by the firm,” he said.

“As all the roads are under defect liability period, the contractor took up the repair works wherever damages were noticed. A part of the payment will be held back if works that were part of the scope of work were not taken up,” Prahlad added.

In all, the BBMP spent Rs 21.5 crore to re-lay the road ahead of Modi's visit in June. The remaining works worth Rs 10 crore was taken up under the BBMP’s grant and the payment will be made based on the seniority list, officials said, adding the wait time is a minimum of two years.