Single-pole structures to replace huge transformers

In a relief to pedestrians, a few footpaths across the city are likely to become transformer-free, with Bescom set to convert 2,587 transformers into single-pole new-design pre-fabricated steel structures.

DH had reported about this project on March 27, and so far 213 of the 2,587 transformers have been converted.

“The huge transformers will be converted into single-pole structures using 11-metre long spun pools. The transformers that have to be converted were identified after a joint survey with BBMP officials,” a senior Bescom official said.

In Phase 1 of the project, taken up between 2017-19, about 3,196 transformers were converted to single-pole structures after the high court pulled up Bescom multiple times over the issue.

Apart from converting the transformers, Bescom has also decided to shift a few of them to CA sites in the vicinity. “After discussions with BBMP officials, we have already identified sites to shift a few transformers. Nearly 100 transformers will be shifted soon,” a Bescom official explained.

A transformer blast in late March, which resulted in the death of a father and daughter, had raised concerns among the public, pushing Bescom to enhance safety around transformers.