Site dimensions only in electronic form: S T Somashekar 

DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Dec 13 2022, 01:50 ist
  • updated: Dec 13 2022, 02:31 ist
Co-operation Minister S T Somashekar.

Backing the Bangalore Development Authority (BDA), Co-operation Minister S T Somashekar on Monday said the correct dimensions (CD) of sites will be issued to land losers only in the electronic form, while vowing to resolve issues delaying compensation to farmers who gave their land for the Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Layout.

The BDA so far provided CDs in manual form, allowing manipulation of documents guaranteeing boundary markings of a site. Despite the BDA banning manual CDs, they were in use for the past two years, resulting in several people claiming ownership for the same sites.

BDA commissioner Kumar Naik, also additional chief secretary to the government, said the authority is creating a system to ensure farmers do not run around for compensation. “We are clearing files on a daily basis, which help farmers considerably," he said.

