Six government schools in Anekal taluk renovated

Six primary government schools in Anekal taluk, which were given a facelift under the public-private partnership, were inaugurated on Saturday.

The schools were more than 60 to 100 years old. Although many repairs had been carried out independently in the past, these buildings needed a complete renovation to bring them up to modern standards and provide a conducive ecosystem for education.

SABIC, a diversified chemical company, took up the restoration work in partnership with state government and the Rotary Bangalore South.

Muniraju C, zilla panchayat president, said: “For the improvement of government schools, it is very important that private partners join hands with the government.”

The renovation project spanned over eight months, which included reconstruction of classroom, kitchens, principals’ rooms and separate toilets for boys and girls.

The development also included adding assembly areas for morning prayers, new safe structures for the playground, clean drinking water facilities and installation of CCTV security cameras within the compound and surroundings.

“Apart from renovating the structures, the schools were also provided with necessary study material. At least 700 students in these schools will benefit from this contribution,” said Dr Rajeshwer Dongara, acting site head, SABIC Technology Centre, Bengaluru.

In the past few years, SABIC has restored 13 government schools in Anekal taluk in coordination with Rotary Bangalore South and the state government.