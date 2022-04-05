Six-member panel to advise Kempegowda heritage authority 

A sub-committee of six experts from various fields has been formed to advise the Nandaprabhu Kempegowda Heritage Area Development Authority, tasked to develop 46 heritage sites.

The committee will work closely with the authorities on developing the Kempegowda heritage sites in Bengaluru Urban, Bengaluru Rural, Ramanagara, Chikkaballapur, and Tumakuru districts.

Selection for the committee was done under the chairmanship of Dr. Talakadu Chikkarangegowda, who is the authority’s nominated member. The members are Prof M V Srinivas, Dr K C Shivareddy, Dr. B S Puttaswamy, Y P Kempaiah, Naresh Narasimhan, and H A Mahesh Gowda.

In the first phase, the authority has taken up the installation of a 108-foot statue of Kempegowda at the Bengaluru International Airport at a cost of Rs 64 crore. The statue, coming up on a 23-acre land, is expected to be ready in the next two months.

Of the 46 heritage sites expected to cost a total of Rs 223 crore, the authority plans to take up the development of Kempapura village in Ramanagara in the next phase. The tomb of Kempegowda is located in this village. The authority plans to acquire properties of around 46 families as part of the development work.

Watch the latest DH Videos here: