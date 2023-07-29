Trial run begins on Kengeri-Chellaghatta metro line

Slow-speed trial run begins on Kengeri-Chellaghatta metro line in Bengaluru

The trial run lasted until 4.15 pm, and the train made five round trips, running for a total of 18 km. 

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jul 29 2023, 22:20 ist
  • updated: Jul 29 2023, 22:20 ist
The BMRCL had to use a Green Line train for the trial run because of a shortage of Purple Line rakes. Credit: Special Arrangement

Namma Metro achieved another milestone on Saturday as it commenced a slow-speed trial run on the Purple Line's 1.9-km Kengeri-Challaghatta section in western Bengaluru. 

The first train on this section chugged off from the Kengeri metro station at 11.27 am and reached the Chellaghatta metro station in about 12 minutes, clocking a speed of 10 kmph. 

The trial run lasted until 4.15 pm, and the train made five round trips, running for a total of 18 km. 

During the trial run, Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) checked various parameters. These included measuring the distance between the train floor and the viaduct walkway and the platform, and the train's load-carrying capabilities.. 

The BMRCL had to use a Green Line train for the trial run because of a shortage of Purple Line rakes. 

Also Read | Bengaluru's flood-hit areas wait for better infra and compensation

More trial runs will be conducted over the next few weeks to test the system, make corrections and fill gaps, if any. A high-speed test will also be conducted before the Commissioner of Metro Railway Safety (CMRS) is invited for a statutory inspection of the line, officials said. 

The Kengeri-Chellaghatta line is part of the Reach 2 extension of the Purple Line and will expand the Bengaluru Metro westward. The Chellaghatta metro station is located along Mysuru Road, just after the point where NICE Road and the Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway begin. 

On July 26, the BMRCL commenced trial runs on the 2.1-kilometre section between Baiyappanahalli and KR Pura in eastern Bengaluru. The Baiyappanahalli-KR Pura section is the missing link between the Whitefield line and the rest of the city's metro network. 

Both the Baiyappanahalli-KR Pura and Kengeri-Chellaghatta sections are slated to open by August-end, making the Purple Line 43.3 km long. 

On the Purple Line, Chellaghatta and Whitefield (Kadugodi) will be the terminal stations at the western and eastern ends, respectively.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Namma Metro
Bengaluru
BMRCL
Kengeri
Challaghatta
Bengaluru news
infrastructure

Related videos

What's Brewing

Himachal: Hotel association announces 50% discount

Himachal: Hotel association announces 50% discount

Pottermania hits new high with magical culinary journey

Pottermania hits new high with magical culinary journey

Countdown for ISRO launch of Singapore satellite begins

Countdown for ISRO launch of Singapore satellite begins

Muslims observe Muharram with 'tazia' processions

Muslims observe Muharram with 'tazia' processions

Why do dogs tilt their head to the side?

Why do dogs tilt their head to the side?

46,000-year-old worm revived from Siberian permafrost

46,000-year-old worm revived from Siberian permafrost

'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani' mints Rs 11 crore

'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani' mints Rs 11 crore

Ladakh glacier melting can form 3 glacial lakes: Study

Ladakh glacier melting can form 3 glacial lakes: Study

‘Swift quake’: Taylor fans shake ground in Seattle

‘Swift quake’: Taylor fans shake ground in Seattle

 