Small jetting machines to tackle manhole blockage

Taking a leaf out of the Delhi Jal Board's book, the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewage Board (BWSSB) plans to use small jetting machines to tackle the blockage of manholes in the narrow roads of the city.

Presently the BWSSB jetting machines are carried on huge trucks that cannot enter the narrow lanes, which have the highest number of manholes.

The move follows the suggestions made at the recent meeting chaired by Jagadish Hiremani, the member of National Commission of Safai Karmacharis.

A team of BWSSB engineers had visited Delhi to analyse the model adapted by the Delhi Jal Board and would submit the report shortly.

“The Delhi Jal Board has the small jetting machines fixed on light motor vehicles, which can pass through the narrow roads. According to the recent reports, this has reduced the possible mishaps that happen due to manual scavenging. So our senior authorities are considering this,” a BWSSB senior official said.

On the other hand, BWSSB Chairman Tushar Girinath said their main focus was to train and certify the people who are doing the scavenging work privately.

“The plan to purchase 30 small jetting machines is in the pipeline. Meanwhile, there is also a proposal with the Karnataka State Commission for Safai Karmacharis to fund the identified Safai Karmacharis to purchase the equipment and also provide the loan facility,” Tushar Girinath told DH.

"Also, there are talks going on to give the money at the government level under other schemes. If at all we purchase the vehicles, 90 private Safai Karmacharis will be employed for 30 vehicles in the order of three-people per vehicle, including the driver,” Girinath added.

The Karnataka State Commission for Safai Karmacharis has identified more than two hundred private Safai Karmacharis to be trained by BWSSB.

When asked about the future of other private scavengers, Tushar Girinath was said: “They will be deployed for other works such a private manhole and STP maintenance.”