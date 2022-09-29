Smart works almost over, BenSCL's fate hangs in balance

The future of Bengaluru Smart City Limited (BenSCL), the special purpose vehicle (SPV) created to execute Smart City works, is in question as it completes its mission.

Though discussions are ongoing to hand over special projects, no decision has been taken on the five-year-old SPV with close to 40 employees as the state government awaits clarity from the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA).

Barring four or five projects, the BenSCL has completed all works. It is done with developing 30 roads in the Central Business District (CBD) area, improving KR Market and Cubbon Park, besides purchasing electric buses for the state-run BMTC.

The company aims to wrap up work on the integrated command and control centre, expansion of the Jawaharlal Nehru Planetarium and smart virtual clinic by December end. It has set a deadline to complete roadworks at Avenue Road and HKP Road in the next one month.

The company, unfortunately, could not make progress on building a multi-level car parking (MMCP) at Gandhi Bazaar since the BBMP delayed handing over land.

Officials said BenSCL received Rs 1,000 crore sanctioned equally by the state and Union governments.

Of that amount, Rs 930 crore was set aside for the projects and Rs 70 crore was meant for administrative purposes.

Although it was conceived originally to provide smart solutions and embrace technology, BenSCL turned into a replica of the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP). Most of the projects handled by BenSCL are similar to the municipal corporation.

Future uncertain

Sources in the Urban Development Department (UDD) cited MoHUA’s instructions to complete all pending works by June 2023, warning that it will not release grants for projects that are not meeting deadlines.

“No clarity on whether MoHUA will continue the programme and release a fresh round of grants,” the officer said.

Senior officials felt the government should not dismantle the SPV since the huge effort to build the institution will go to waste.

“The SPV could be used for taking up special projects, be it building schools or hospitals. The company can also fill the gaps by taking up projects under public private partnership or collaborate by using funds under corporate social responsibility,” the official said.

It is learnt that the government has decided to entrust the BBMP to maintain projects completed by BenSCL.