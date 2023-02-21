Soon, enjoy European-style bus travel from Bengaluru to other cities

Starting February 24, you will be able to travel on European-style air-conditioned sleeper buses from Bengaluru to cities in Karnataka and other states provided you are ready to pay a bit

more.

Christened Ambaari Utsav, the Volvo 9600s multi-axle sleeper bus will be operated to Mangaluru, Kundapura, Panaji, Pune, Hyderabad, Secunderabad, Ernakulum, Thrissur and Thiruvananthapuram. Each bus will have 40+2 seats.

The Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) has inducted 15 buses and will induct 35 more later. “These buses will provide a plane-like luxury travel experience. We will operate them to cities with a travel time of 10 hours or more,” a KSRTC official said.

The name for the KSRTC’s newest luxury bus travel was picked through a public contest. With the Ambaari Utsav buses, the state-run transport corporation aims to compete with private players that have come to dominate long-haul bus travel from Bengaluru with their sleek, modern and comfortable buses.

All about Ambaari Utsav

1) It's a Volvo 9600s multi-axle sleeper bus. It's 15m long, 4m tall and 2.6m wide.

2) The berth size will be 5.9 feet.

3) The fare will be 13% higher than the Ambaari Dream Class Volvo B11R sleeper bus.

4) The Ambaari Dream Class fare to Mangaluru is Rs 1,151 and to Hyderabad is Rs 1,638.

5) Ambaari Utsav is touted to provide better comfort and safety.

6) The Ambaari Utsav bus service to Kerala will originate from Shanthinagar and to other cities from Majestic.