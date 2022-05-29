Space remains a constraint for Bengaluru’s EV charging stations

Space remains the biggest constraint to establish charging stations in the city, which has prompted Bescom to zero in on its own office buildings across the city to set up infrastructure and embrace the public private partnership (PPP) mode to expand it further.

As the nodal agency, Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited (Bescom) sees itself spearheading the push for electric vehicle (EV) adoption.

The EV wing of the company has established 136 charging stations till now, of which 126 were supported by the transport department.

Unlike conventional vehicles which get their full tank of fuel in less than a minute or two, EVs take anywhere between 45 minutes and 6 hours, depending on the size of the battery.

The requirement of space for a long period has become a major hindrance in setting up the charging stations.

“We are aware of the growing number of EVs and anticipate a demand for charging stations in the coming days. In a city, where a square foot is worth a fortune, we are struggling to find space for charging stations,” a Bescom official said.

In addition to the existing 136 stations, Bescom is working on setting up an additional 300 charging points.

Officials have identified space on the premises of local offices of Bescom to set up the infrastructure.

To a question, C K Sreenath, DGM for Smart Grid and EV of Bescom, said, “We are adopting a two-pronged strategy. On the one hand, we will try to make best use of the existing space and on the other, establish 1,000 stations under PPP to encourage private players.”

The 1,000 stations, however, will be spread across the state based on the need.

Each station will be equipped with one fast charger and two slow chargers. Officials hope that owners of vacant lands in key spaces, especially highways, will come forward to set up the stations.

Safety matters

Under Karnataka Electricity Regulatory Commission (KERC) rule, any apartment spread over 5,000 sq metres built after August 2019 and utilises electricity more than 250 kW load has to provide charging infrastructure.

Bescom plans to persuade apartments built before August 2019 to provide space.

“Setting up charging infrastructure costs about Rs 50,000 to 60,000, depending on the length of the wiring. Our plans to encourage old high rises to install the points were delayed due to the pandemic,” the official said.

Harish G, a resident of an apartment near Nagasandra, said Bescom needs to move fast when it comes to pushing apartments for embracing EVs.

“We are seeing private companies surging far ahead of Bescom. They are installing 10 or 11 charging points in basements with nominal charges for electricity. However, one has to tread cautiously as lack of control over quality of wiring may jeopardise safety. Moreover, we have seen battery explosions across the country. Bescom should enforce standardisation of equipment and wiring,” he said.

Inspection & awareness

Asked about safety issues, Sreenath said most of the equipment has already been standardised, but acknowledged the need for greater scrutiny.

“Considering the safety of the residents, we will begin routine inspection of the charging infrastructure to ensure there is no compromise,” he said.

He said Bescom will first focus on creating awareness among the residents through apartment associations and resident welfare groups.

“Eventually, we will introduce a no-objection certificate regime to ensure that every charging station complies with safety standards, including fire safety,” he said.

Demand grows

Sudhir Shetty from 3M India company said he bought an Ather scooter six months ago and uses the vehicle to commute short distances.

He said the presence of more charging points across the city would inspire people to switch to EV.

“I can ride up to 85 km on a fully-charged battery. I have my own charging station installed in the parking lot in my apartment. The station is connected to my electric meter,” he said.

Has there been a difference in his electricity bill after he switched to EV? “Not much,” he said.

EV manufacturers are also pushing the envelope as they identify areas with potential demand and expedite the work on charging infrastructure.

Kamala, a resident of Panduranga Nagar, said the installation of two mini charging points in her apartment has encouraged more people to adopt EVs.

“For now, there are only two stations for three cars and two scooters, but we are trying to get two more points because of the rising demand,” she added.