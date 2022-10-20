Speed up Whitefield line work: ORRCA to metro officials

Days after BMRCL extended the deadline to complete the metro line to Whitefield by three months, the Outer Ring Road Companies Association (ORRCA) has asked the transport utility to expedite the work.

The request was made during a meeting where BMRCL Managing Director Anjum Parvez was present.

Opening of the Whitefield metro was one among the several short-, medium- and long-term demands put forth by the ORRCA to various government departments, including the metro authorities and the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP).

The association also requested a place in the high-powered coordination committee, which is currently represented by senior bureaucrats, to review major infrastructure projects.

Some of the short-term measures they sought include sharing detailed timelines of the ORR metro project, especially metro construction, completion of 19 arterial roads (within six months) approved in 2019, consistent maintenance of the ORR main carriageway and service roads, zero tolerance policy towards any encroachments that disturb ecological balance, and a comprehensive improvement plan for all civic amenities (sewage, drains, power, cables, roads).

Their long-term demands are: New separate municipal zone to transform ORR into a world-class technology corridor, and special ex-gratia grant and funding to develop the corridor.