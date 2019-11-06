Stand by Doddihal panel report on white-topping: Mayor

The report by the Captain RR Doddihal committee on the alleged irregularities in white-topping is final and the civic body is considering it, Mayor M Gowtham Kumar said on Tuesday.

“The chief minister himself has appointed the committee to probe the irregularities in white-topping,” Kumar told a press conference.

“The committee’s report is right and it has mentioned that the utilities have been shifted in required places. Thus, there’s nothing wrong in the white-topping works and we stand by it.”

Kumar also refuted claims by the BJP spokesperson quoting Doddihal’s alleged telephonic conversation that the officials did not submit details of the white-topping case to the committee.

“The officials have submitted all the necessary details. I’ll bring up these claims by the spokesperson in the party meeting on Wednesday,” he said.

He said the civic body has filled up nearly 50% of the potholes in the city and expressed hope that the work will be completed within the deadline. “A

few roads need to be asphalted again and that too will be done soon,” Kumar added.

Regarding the railway overbridge near Goragunte Palya developing sink-hole and posing a threat similar to the surface breach in Sumanahalli flyover, Kumar said he has asked the officials to look into the incident. “They’ll first study (the surface) and fill the pothole,” he said.