Standard processes violated in BBMP’s implementation of state govt projects

While floating tenders to implement the Rs 6,000 crore state government grant, the BBMP may be veering from following uniform tender conditions in accordance with the Karnataka Transparency in Public Procurement (KTPP) Act.

With the possibility that the civic body could come under the scrutiny of investigation agencies, several Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) divisional offices empowered to invite tenders are seen departing from the standard operating procedure.

Such deviations from standard practices are witnessed particularly in Rajajinagar, CV Raman Nagar, Road Infrastructure (East Zone) and Dasarahalli divisions, where uniformity in tender conditions has not been followed while prescribing the period of work completion, line of credit condition, and earnest money deposit (EMD), among others.

Multiple sources said such practices are followed to favour select firms and to kill competition.

In the Rajajinagar division, the executive engineer has made it mandatory for bidders to pay the difference amount by way of a demand draft or in pay order if the bidder wants to quote less than the estimated cost.

Since such practices are not prescribed in the KTPP Act, it is clear that the engineer wanted to find out the bidder quoting the lowest price much before the financial rounds. The tender states that contractors failing to produce the difference in amount will be disqualified.

Tender conditions of the Rs 46-crore project in the CV Raman Nagar division, too, are such that the value of work, completion of previously executed works, liquid assets or availability of credit facilities are not on par with the KTPP Act, or the norms prescribed in the Karnataka Works (KW-4) document.

Flouting of the norms could also be noticed in the Road Infrastructure Division (East). While work to asphalt six roads is estimated to cost Rs 17.68 crore, the BBMP has allowed a bidder with credit facility less than 30 per cent of the project value, flouting standards.

Tender conditions of Dasarahalli Zone takes the cake as the executive engineer has prescribed security deposit from the bidders also in cash, which usually does not get mentioned in any tender documents.

'Conditions cannot be uniform'

BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath told DH that conditions cannot be uniform when work requirements differ between tenders.

"The rule allows the BBMP to take a negative amount as bank guarantee in case the bidder is quoting excessively low. This is to ensure the bidder does not run away after the work is awarded," he said.

Regarding the official asking for cash in Dasarahalli Zone, Girinath said he will look into the issue.

A senior officer said on condition of anonymity said the BBMP has no right to ask the difference in the estimated cost during bid submission.

"The difference amount as bank guarantee is asked only at the time of agreement. There is a serious flaw in the Rajajinagar tenders," he said.