State approves Rs 50.70 crore to develop six junctions in Bengaluru

The state government has approved a BBMP proposal to spend Rs 50.70 crore to develop six junctions in Bengaluru.

The junctions are Doddanekundi Main Road (Rs 9.60 crore), Banaswadi 8th Main Road (Rs 23.54 crore), Anand Rao Circle (Rs 2.16 crore), BHEL Junction on Mysuru Road (3.28 crore), Sumanahalli Junction (Rs 2.70 crore), and Sivananda Circle (Rs 4.36 crore). These are a part of the BBMP’s plan to develop 75 junctions at a cost of Rs 150 crore.

Of these, two proposals were ideated by two nonprofits — Sensing Local and Young Leaders for Active Citizens.

According to their designs, the 8th Main in Banaswadi will be developed on the lines of the Koramangala Valley. A 16.4-km street in Doddanekundi village is also proposed for beautification by providing adequate pedestrian facilities.

The list also includes three flyovers. The civic body has proposed to develop vacant spaces beneath these flyovers. While a skating rink and basketball court are planned at the Sivananda Circle flyover, the BBMP plans to display Channapatna toys at Vijayanagar Circle. At the Anand Rao flyover, the BBMP has proposed to provide seating arrangements for passengers who wait for long-distance buses at the junction.

There was opposition to the plan at Sivananda Circle with residents demanding the vacant space be turned into a parking lot.

There was also a controversy over the BBMP’s proposals because the contractor started the work much before the tenders were finalised, sending signals that the tender may have been rigged.

Other than these flyovers and junctions, the BBMP will spend Rs 5.06 crore to provide way-finding and information signage. The BBMP also plans to display boards at important spots, providing the significance of different places nearby.