Study models of other cities for PRR project: DKS

Reviewing the Peripheral Ring Road (PRR) project, Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Wednesday directed the Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) to study different models followed by other cities while implementing similar projects.

He gave the instructions after BDA officials informed him that the land acquisition cost has skyrocketed 200 per cent over the project expenditure. They reportedly said that property acquisition alone generally make up for 40 per cent of the total project.

Shivakumar, also the Bengaluru Development Minister, has indicated the government’s interest to undertake the project, in cold storage for 20 years. Delay in project execution and confusion about the compensation structure have sent up land acquisition cost to Rs 12,000 crore.

Shivakumar assured BDA officials that he will organise a meeting with the Finance Department once they evolve different models of financing the project. He also assured to fix a meeting with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to expedite the project.