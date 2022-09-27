Substandard work on BEL Road: BBMP suspends 2 engineers

The BBMP on Monday suspended two engineers for asphalting New BEL Road without following the standard specifications. The action was taken after the traffic police flagged the substandard roadwork at a meeting of the inter-departmental coordination committee last month.

The suspended officers are assistant executive engineer M C Krishne Gowda and Vishakanta Murthy of the Road Infrastructure Department (West Division).

The suspension was ordered after B S Prahlad, Chief Engineer of the BBMP’s Road Infrastructure Department, also found that the officers concerned did not take the instructions seriously despite the traffic police raising concerns.

During the inspection, engineers were instructed to desilt the shoulder drains and construct new ones with steel box gratings before asphalting New BEL Road. None of this was done.