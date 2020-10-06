Suburban rail project: K-RIDE invites bids for consultancy services

Suburban rail project: K-RIDE invites consultancy bids

  • Oct 06 2020, 01:21 ist
  • updated: Oct 06 2020, 02:47 ist
Even as it awaits the Centre’s clearance for the Rs 16,000-crore suburban rail project, K-RIDE has started preliminary work on assessing land and station development.

The Rail Infrastructure Development Company (Karnataka) Limited (K-RIDE) has invited bids for consultancy services for the four corridors in two packages. The first package consists of the Baiyyappanahalli-Whitefield-Chikkabanavara and Heelalige-Rajanukunte corridors, while the second package makes up the KSR Bengaluru-Devanahalli-Kempegowda International Airport and Kengeri-Whitefield lines.

The successful bidder must prepare a baseline report with a site survey, assess the project’s commercial potential, and identify land for the four stations, besides preparing footprint, traffic plan, concept design, and master plan with cost analysis, all within seven months.

Plans must be designed to best utilise 140 acres of land and over 40 stations, including the existing ones. Officials have set October 27 as the deadline to submit the bids.

