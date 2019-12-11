Sumanahalli flyover repair from Dec 15

The BBMP will start repairing the Sumanahalli flyover, a portion of which had collapsed recently, on December 15.

Inspecting the flyover on Tuesday, Mayor M Gowtham Kumar said the repairs would cost Rs 40 lakh.

“A few loopholes have been found in the flyover. A portion of the flyover crumbled due to the use of substandard concrete in the construction nine years ago,” the mayor said.

“Overall, the flyover is safe. We are taking up the repair work as a precautionary measure and will finish it in time,” Kumar added.

The works include the bearings, concrete mixing and other civic works.

The Bangalore Development Authority constructed the flyover in 2010 and handed it over to the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike in 2016.