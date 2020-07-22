SWR's Bengaluru division pulls a 1.4-km-long train

The South Western Railway’s Bengaluru Division operated a 1.4-km-long goods train for the first time on Tuesday, in an exercise that will help officials boost the line capacity.

The long-haul goods train contained 84 empty wagons in comparison to the 59 wagons on a regular goods train.

The train departed from Whitefield at 1.30 am and reached Jolarpettai 4.20 am, covering a distance of 126 km. The 1,400-metre-long train with two brake vans, run by one engine in the front and one in the middle, traversed at a speed of 40.75 km.

Any train having a composition of more than 59 wagons is called a long-haul train. The constituent trains may be empty or loaded. The running of long-haul trains will help in reducing the congestion in busy sections thereby increasing the throughput, the SWR said.

Stoppages eliminated

Starting from Friday, the railways will eliminate the stoppages for two trains as per the request of the state government.

Accordingly, the Mumbai CSMT – KSR Bengaluru Udyan Special (01301) will not stop at Yelahanka, Bengaluru East and Bengaluru Cantonment stations.

Also, the Danapur – KSR Bengaluru Sanghamitra Express Special (02296) will not stop at Krishnarajapuram, Bengaluru East and Bengaluru cantonment.