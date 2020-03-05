T2 construction: Big parking changes at KIA

To make way for the Terminal-2 construction, the parking spots at the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) here will see a big change from March 9. Passenger parking areas P1 for two-wheelers, P2 for Budget and P3 for Premium will close, while a new slot P6 will open on March 20.

However, non-taxi private parking will be available at P4, which is a short walk away from the KIA terminal. The Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL) has advised passengers to limit the use of self-drive cars to avoid inconvenience.

P4 is located at about 220m from the Terminal. “Owing to changes in parking areas, there will be an increase in walk-time to and from the Terminal,” a BIAL spokesperson said.

The new parking area, P6 is at a 10-minute walking distance from the Terminal. BIAL has launched a complimentary Airport Shuttle service at a 10-minute frequency between the P6 parking and the Terminal. “We don't want people to walk from P6 as they have to cross two busy roads enroute.”

The new changes will not affect the Ola boarding zone. But the Uber boarding area will move to an adjacent facility on March 17. However, these changes will not affect the services of app-based taxis.

Airport Taxis will continue to operate from the current location, as will BMTC Vayu Vajra and KSRTC FlyBus services, which have recently increased the number of routes.

The parking area change is part of the Terminal 2 development, expected to be commissioned in 2022. Once T2 comes up, the parking infrastructure will be integrated into a larger mobility system featuring wider roads, metro stations and a multi-modal transport hub.

A large part of the T2 construction and related activities are now in progress at the forecourt area of Terminal 1. This is in close proximity to the existing parking areas. “However, once completed, the infrastructure promises to take the Airport experience to a new level,” BIAL maintained.