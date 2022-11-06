Tardy railway work halts Okalipuram signal-free plan

The Okalipuram signal-free corridor, a network of roads, underpasses and flyovers linking Bengaluru’s central, western and northern parts, has remained incomplete even after a decade of construction.

And for many users, the cure has been worse than the disease.

Although parts of the corridor have been opened to traffic, some of the subways and flyovers are still incomplete.

Road quality is substandard, to put it mildly. Many stretches are dotted with potholes. Railway underpasses get flooded during rains because of poor drainage. Construction debris, garbage and weeds are all over the place. Pigs scavenge food leftovers. Open spaces have become open toilets.

The project seems to have been designed mainly for vehicle users because there is no safe pedestrian infrastructure. Pedestrians have to hold their noses.

To top it all, there are traffic bottlenecks on this so-called signal-free corridor.

While it is largely signal-free movement for those travelling from Majestic to Rajajinagar or from Platform Road to Rajajinagar, people headed for the KSR Bengaluru railway station face plenty of problems.

Passengers bound for the second entrance of the railway station, which faces the Okalipuram junction, are the worst affected. Barring one, all roads leading to the entrance are blocked because of the delay in completing the corridor.

Commuters from Platform Road and Rajajinagar are the hardest hit. Those from Rajajinagar have to travel all the way to Sangolli Rayanna Circle (Khoday’s Circle) and take a U-turn to reach the second entrance. Those coming from Platform Road have to take not one, but two U-turns. They are unlikely to get relief anytime soon.

The delay has been caused by two main components of the project: Two box underpasses, meant for commuters travelling from Majestic towards Rajajinagar and the railway station’s second entrance, are far from complete. Overpasses leading to the railway station from Rajajinagar and Platform Road are also incomplete.

BBMP officials blamed the South Western Railway (SWR) for the delay.

“We have finished building the underpasses and flyovers. The two loops connecting the station are almost ready, but the work can be completed only when the railway underpass is built,” a BBMP official said.

The BBMP, he said, has deposited the required money to facilitate the construction of the underpasses.

On Friday, this reporter saw an earthmover clearing soil near the entrance of the box underpass, which is currently under construction.

Shyam Singh, Divisional Railway Manager, Bengaluru Division, SWR, said: “The work has been held up for multiple reasons such as heavy rains and delay in getting the land. We are confident of completing the work by April next.”

No signage

The lack of signage at such a massive junction where nearly half-a-dozen roads meet has puzzled commuters.

“There are no signboards. It is confusing for vehicles heading towards the railway station (second entrance). There is no pedestrian infrastructure either,” said Sanjeev Dyamannavar, a rail enthusiast.

Krishna Prasad, a regular train commuter, called the entire area “clumsy”.

“The road is in terrible shape. The delay in the construction of the underpass and elevated loop is making railway users suffer on a daily basis. In cities such as Mumbai and Chennai, infrastructure projects are completed quickly. But Bengaluru hasn’t been able to fix such a crucial junction even in eight long years,” he said.

According to Prasad, poor access to the second entrance of the railway station should not be taken lightly.

“The entrance connects platforms 6 to 10, where important trains like the Shatabdi and Mysuru-Jaipur Express halt. Passengers heading to Tumakuru and Yelahanka also use this entrance,” he said.

Bright side

On the bright side, BBMP has completed the elevated loop that connects Platform Road and Majestic for commuters heading out of the second entrance of the railway station.