Technical glitch: BDA extends deadline for e-bidding of corner sites

The BDA has extended the deadline for e-auction of corner sites in various parts of Bengaluru following a glitch in its website.

Sources in the Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) revealed to DH that the bidding was supposed to end by 6.00 pm on Tuesday. However, a technical glitch around 5.30 pm on the website affected the process.

Following this, BDA Commissioner H R Mahadev held an emergency meeting and decided to extend the deadline till Wednesday 6.00 pm.

The civic body had received more than 2,000 applications for 202 corner sites. Sources revealed that the last-minute rush to bid for the sites resulted in huge traffic due to which website crashed.

Land recovered

Razing an unauthorised structure on the land belonging to the government, the BDA recovered 5 guntas of land worth Rs 3 crore near Kengeri.

According to BDA statement, five guntas of land located on the survey number 209 of Kengeri village, Kasaba hobli, Bengaluru South taluk, was acquired by the authority to develop Sir M Visvesvaraya Layout.

However, an unauthorised building was coming up on the land and as per BDA commissioner's order, the structure was razed and the land was recovered.