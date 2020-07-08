BDA extends deadline for e-bidding of corner sites

Technical glitch: BDA extends deadline for e-bidding of corner sites

Niranjan Kaggere
Niranjan Kaggere, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jul 08 2020, 00:50 ist
  • updated: Jul 08 2020, 01:49 ist
Representative image. Credit: DH Photo

The BDA has extended the deadline for e-auction of corner sites in various parts of Bengaluru following a glitch in its website.

Sources in the Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) revealed to DH that the bidding was supposed to end by 6.00 pm on Tuesday. However, a technical glitch around 5.30 pm on the website affected the process.

Following this, BDA Commissioner H R Mahadev held an emergency meeting and decided to extend the deadline till Wednesday 6.00 pm. 

The civic body had received more than 2,000 applications for 202 corner sites. Sources revealed that the last-minute rush to bid for the sites resulted in huge traffic due to which website crashed.

Land recovered 

Razing an unauthorised structure on the land belonging to the government, the BDA recovered 5 guntas of land worth Rs 3 crore near Kengeri. 

According to BDA statement, five guntas of land located on the survey number 209 of Kengeri village, Kasaba hobli, Bengaluru South taluk, was acquired by the authority to develop Sir M Visvesvaraya Layout.  

However, an unauthorised building was coming up on the land and as per BDA commissioner's order, the structure was razed and the land was recovered.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Bengaluru
Real Estate
BDA

What's Brewing

Where did Lithium in smartphone batteries come from?

Where did Lithium in smartphone batteries come from?

Yemen's starving children, grim legacy of years of war

Yemen's starving children, grim legacy of years of war

World's longest-surviving conjoined twin brothers die

World's longest-surviving conjoined twin brothers die

'Fit into hand'-sized reptile a forerunner to dinosaurs

'Fit into hand'-sized reptile a forerunner to dinosaurs

New study in Spain adds evidence against herd immunity

New study in Spain adds evidence against herd immunity

A coronavirus vaccine in 40 days, ICMR?

A coronavirus vaccine in 40 days, ICMR?

 