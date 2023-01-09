Technical glitch hits Bengaluru metro QR ticketing

Metro passengers were hassled on Sunday while trying to book QR tickets through the WhatsApp chatbot.

The problem arose when passengers tried to make payments after confirming their travel details. As a result, passengers had to stand in long queues, especially at the Majestic station, to buy tokens. The issue was resolved by late evening.

The BMRCL launched QR tickets on November 1 and offers a 5% discount on the token fare. The offering has become successful. According to BMRCL, more than 14,000 tickets are booked on WhatsApp daily.