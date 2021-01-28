Tenants across Bengaluru owe BDA Rs 140 crore, officials get 15 days to recover it

BDA Chairperson S R Vishwanath on Wednesday set a 15-day deadline for officials to serve notices on tenants and recover Rs 140 crore in rent dues.

The Yelahanka MLA took the decision after officials informed him about the dues at a meeting that reviewed the status of the BDA’s commercial complexes. Official apathy to recover the dues riled him. He directed the BDA commissioner to write to the heads of government departments whose offices are located in BDA complexes for recovering the dues.

In Indiranagar alone, tenants owe the BDA Rs 14.40 crore but officials aren’t able to recover it. The BDA has to get Rs 10 crore from its commercial complex in HSR Layout. Another Rs 40 crore in monthly rent is payable by tenants of 15 BDA commercial complexes in Koramangala, Banashankari 2nd Stage, RT Nagar,

RMV Extension, Austin Town, Domlur and HBR Layout.

“I don’t know what these officials were doing in the BDA. They briefed me only now that some vendors had vacated the shops while a few are not traceable,” Vishwanath said.