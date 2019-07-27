Tenders to be floated for animal waste centres

Mayor Gangambike Mallikarjun and BBMP commissioner N Manjunatha Prasad met officials from all eight zones to discuss the issues relating to Solid Waste Management (SWM) and action to be taken.

During the meeting, D Randeep, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Additional Commissioner (SWM) pointed out that the city has more than 4,000 meat shops that generate 40 metric tons of animal waste.

“During Sundays, this goes up to 90 tons. Tender in all eight zones will be floated for animal waste treatment plants and to collect and process these wastes,” Randeep

added.

Randeep said animal food for fish and hen will be produced from the processing plants.

Mayor Gangambike said the imminent shutting of the Bellahalli landfill has sparked fresh worries over disposing of the city’s solid waste.

“There’s a need to identify a fresh place for solid waste disposal,” she said. “Officials should soon finalise four pieces of land to start waste collection centres to put an end to public littering.”