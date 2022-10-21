Three sinkholes appear as rains test Bengaluru's road infra

3 sinkholes appear as rains test B'luru's road infra

The rains have badly hit the city’s road infrastructure. Their condition has turned from bad to worse

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Oct 21 2022, 02:46 ist
  • updated: Oct 21 2022, 06:00 ist

Exposing substandard roadworks by the BBMP, three roads caved in on Thursday, endangering vehicle users. 

The sinkholes, which appeared in Pattegarapaya, Okalipuram and Banaswadi, could turn into death traps.

While the two sinkholes were barricaded, the BBMP has not covered the one near the ITC flyover in Banaswadi. 

The rainwater-filled, potholed roads are testing both vehicle users’ driving skills and patience. 

“Riding a two-wheeler is not at all advisable. Most streetlights are not working. There is low visibility even on the Outer Ring Road. This can be dangerous as we are not able to assess the condition of roads whenever it is filled with water,” Ravi Kumar, a communication professional, said.

The BBMP has withheld pothole-filling due to continuous rains. 

Bengaluru
Bengaluru news
Bengaluru roads
Bengaluru rains

