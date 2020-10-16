Time to take a comprehensive drive on SOP violations, says Karnataka HC

Observing that 198 marshals are insufficient to enforce social distancing and the compulsory use of masks for a population of over 1.30 crore, the Karnataka High Court on Thursday asked the state government and the BBMP to take up a comprehensive drive.

The court found that non-compliance is writ large in the compliance reports submitted by the state and the BBMP.

The court was hearing a PIL filed by Letzkit Foundation, a Bengaluru-based NGO, seeking strict implementation of the Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) set by the government.

A division bench headed by Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka said unless a large number of officials are entrusted, the very purpose of the exercise will be frustrated.

In the previous hearing, the bench had asked the state and the BBMP to submit steps taken against those who contravene rules at public places.

The bench said though the BBMP has claimed to have given 110 POS machines to impose fines, nothing has been placed on record on what the police have done.

“Time has come for the state and the BBMP to immediately act and ensure that a comprehensive drive is conducted in the state, particularly in the city of Bengaluru,” the bench said.

The bench sought to know the rationale behind a decision to enhance the fine amount and then reduce it within one week. “All we can say is that an improvement in the number of positive cases in the state is surely not the reason why the fine amount was drastically decreased.”

No masks at MP’s rally

The bench also directed the state to respond to an application seeking action against those who took part in a rally, without wearing masks, from the airport to Malleswaram to welcome Bangalore South MP Tejasvi Surya. The counsel submitted a photograph and said that Surya is a member of the bar as well as a Member of Parliament.

Meanwhile, the court ordered notice to the Director General and Inspector General of Police (DG&IGP) of Karnataka and Bengaluru Police Commissioner on another PIL. The petition filed by Sai Datta, a social activist, requested direction to the police to not grant permission for protests and rallies.