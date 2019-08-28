Top cop seeks ideas to make cabs, autos safer

Following back-to-back incidents of cab drivers carrying out robberies and murders, city police chief Bhaskar Rao on Tuesday sought suggestions from the people to curb such incidents in the future.

Putting out a tweet on Tuesday, Rao sought suggestions from the public on how to force cab aggregators and auto-rickshaw drivers to “improve their service”. Interestingly, Rao’s tweet comes just a day after DH carried a report on the need to improve safety in app-based cabs and other private vehicles in the light of the gruesome murder of Kolkata model Pooja Singh De allegedly by a cabbie.

Rao’s tweet read: “Apart from ruthless enforcement and fines is there any other way to sensitize Autorickshaw, Ola and Uber drivers to improve their service? Bangalore City Police and Transport Department will work closely to enhance Citizens satisfaction. Please share your ideas (sic).” His call drew scores of suggestions from the public.

Sathya Nair, a Twitter user, suggested that a mechanism be put in place which rewards drivers for good work.

A ‘communication portal’ for drivers to seek help from police officers when required could be added, Nair said.

Another commenter, @ceasersrik, suggested that “every PS should call all the rickshaw drivers and cab drivers from their limits and educate them (sic)” on safety regulations.

Many called for greater awareness on traffic safety in schools, among drivers and increased dialogue with cab aggregators. Some also commented that some of the gangsters were driving cabs and called for the need to conduct monthly parades to curb such incidents.