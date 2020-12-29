Toy train, British-style rail station part of JP Park makeover plan

Hailed as North Bengaluru’s Lalbagh, the Jayaprakash Narayan (JP) Park in Mathikere is set for a makeover.

Rich in biodiversity, the park, situated in the densely populated neighourhood, will have Bengaluru’s second toy train to be set up at Rs 8.88 crore besides a British-style railway station for Rs 1.48 crore on its 104-acre campus.

The toy train project, part of the Rs 19-crore makeover plan of the park under the chief minister's Nava Nagarothana scheme, has already taken off with the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) floating tenders for its execution.

Along with the train, the park will also get a Kalyani-cum-open theatre, a clock tower, and a gazebo. "The project will help develop the JP Park on the lines of Lalbagh and Cubbon Park and will attract tourists from various parts of the country,” RR Nagar MLA Munirathna said.

Amid criticism from ecologists that the project will disturb the lake and the adjoining ecosystem, Munirathna assured that no tree in the park would be felled and that care would be given to ensure the project blends with the park’s natural surroundings.

BBMP officials also assured that the lake’s catchment and the bund will not be disturbed. The toy train and the railway station will resemble the famous 148-year-old Dore and Totley single-platform railway station in South Yorkshire, England.

"The British-style vintage railway station will also house cafes and small eateries,” explained an official.

The track will be laid on the park’s periphery spanning close to 2 km with at least four coaches. The train propelled by either diesel, LPG, or battery electric will carry about 36 passengers per coach at a time. The railway track will pass through the dense vegetation and alongside the lake area supported by vintage-style bridges.

"We have already called for quotations and once the rates and tenders are finalised, the work will start in the next two to three months. Bidders will be responsible for maintenance of the facilities for a five-year term," explained a BBMP engineer.

This apart, the newly planned library area will lead to a ‘Kalyani’ surrounded by an open amphitheatre with a 30-metre radius. This will come up in the part of the park that currently has no tree cover, officials insisted.