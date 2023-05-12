Traffic and parking restrictions in and around Bengaluru for vote counting

In light of the vote counting in the city on Saturday, the Bengaluru Traffic Police have issued a traffic advisory that restricts traffic and parking near the booths, while providing alternative options.

Traffic restrictions are in place on Siddalingaiah Circle towards RRMR and from Queens Circle on Kasturba Road to Siddalingaiah Circle. Instead, vehicles can opt for Lavelle Road and M G Road. Parking is prohibited on RRMR Road and Kasturba Road, and vehicle owners can park at Kanteerava Stadium instead.

All vehicles are not allowed to take the road from Kalpana Junction to Vasanth Nagar underpass towards Mount Carmel College. Vehicles coming from Chakravarthy Layout can go towards Udaya TV Junction via the underpass, and those coming from Udaya TV Junction can move towards BDA via the Vasanthnagar underpass.

For the counting booth in SSMRV PU College on 36th Cross, 4th T Block, Jayanagar, vehicle movement is prohibited on 36th Cross Road, 26th Main Road, 22nd Main Road, and 28th Main Road in Jayanagar. Instead, vehicles are advised to take the East End Main Road, 32nd E Cross Road, 39th Cross Road, and 18th Main Road. Parking is not allowed in and around these roads, and vehicles can use Shalini Grounds and RV College for parking.

BMTC buses can take the 18th Main via 32nd E Cross Junction and Jayanagar General Hospital to reach the 4th Block BMTC Bus Depot.

Traffic restrictions are in place from Hayavadana Cross to Kamath Hotel Junction and Bull Temple Road. Vehicles can either take Hayavadana Rao Road to Hanumantha Nagar or APS College Road or move towards National College via Netkallappa Circle.

Parking is restricted on Basavanagudi Road, Bull Temple Road, DVG Road, Bugle Rock Road, and Ramakrishna Ashrama Junction. Vehicles can park at National College, Udaya Bhanu Playground, or Kohinoor Playground instead.

Moving up north, near Akash International School in Devanahalli, traffic is restricted from Devanahalli Bypass towards the New Bus Stand and from Devanahalli Giriyamma Circle to Bychapura. Vehicles can use NH 648 to Chikkaballapura and Soolibele, or take Vijayapura Junction or move from the Airlines Dhaba towards Rani Cross. Parking is restricted in and around the school, and vehicles can park on the left side of Layout Bychapura Road, left side of Tippu Circle to the hospital, and on the Layout Bypass Junction to Devanahalli Kote Cross Junction instead.