Traffic diversion kicks in near Marathahalli railway bridge

Police on Monday began diverting traffic around the Marathahalli railway bridge in southeastern Bengaluru to facilitate the construction of a crucial underpass.

In an advisory, the HAL Airport traffic police said the BBMP had started assembling materials at the site and asked vehicle users to make their plans accordingly.

Kala Krishnaswamy, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic, East), told DH that the detour had been necessitated by the underpass work but did not specify how long it would last.

According to the citizens' group Mahadevapura Task Force, traffic is being diverted along Old Airport Road to one side of the Marathahalli bridge. The work will take 40 days and the traffic diversion will significantly increase the travel time from Kundalahalli Gate to Marathahalli and vice versa.

The BBMP is building the underpass through the push box method. A push box is a precast concrete box that is transported to the site for assembly and installation.

This is the second half of the push box that the BBMP is installing at Marathahalli. The first half was installed a few months ago. The underpass will ease congestion near Spice Garden and help vehicle users travelling between Old Airport Road and Outer Ring Road.