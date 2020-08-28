Trial run begins on Anjanapura metro line

BMRCL on Thursday started the trial run on the extended Phase 2 metro line between Yelachenahalli and Anjanapura, bringing the delayed project closer to completion amid the pandemic

The trial operations began around 9 am with six-coach trains running at low speeds on the 6.29-km line, the extension of Reach 4 under Namma Metro Phase 2.

B L Yashavanth Chavan, chief public relations officer, Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited, said the trial run will continue for the next one month during which various tests will be conducted before submitting a proposal for a safety inspection.

“The civil structure, power, signaling and telecommunication, and other systems will undergo a thorough check. We will send a proposal to the Commissioner of Metro Rail Safety in a month for the inspection." Some minor works pending in the station premises will be completed over the next two months. BMRCL hopes to begin commercial operations on the extended line by the end of November.

The proposed depot at Anjanapura, which was planned to provide minor service for the trains, may take more than a year for completion. However, Chavan said the existing depot at Peenya would be enough to operate trains for the time being.

Meanwhile, extending the other end of the Green Line (Reach 2) from Nagasandra to Bangalore International Exhibition Centre has seen slow progress due to delay in land acquisition. Officials are focussing on the Reach 2 extension from Mysuru Rd to Kengeri. Work on the 6.46-km line was disrupted due to the pandemic. The civil work and remaining track-laying work may be done by December.