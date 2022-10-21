Trial runs begin on 3.5-km stretch of Whitefield metro line

Trial runs between Whitefield and Pattandur Agrahara (ITPL), a 3.5 km stretch of the Byappanahalli-Whitefield metro line in Bengaluru, began on Friday, four days earlier than previously announced.

The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) had announced last week that trial runs will begin from October 25. Last week, an unused train set (a set of six cars) was carried to Whitefield depot to commence the tests.

BMRCL Managing Director Anjum Parvez and other officials performed puja to the train on Friday following which trial runs began. Last week, officials had said that trial runs will be taken up till Garudacharapalya (7.5 km). Officials said the tests will be taken up in phases in the coming days. Over the next two months, officials hope to take up tests on the remaining stretch of the 15-km line.

The trial runs will check for safety issues. These will be followed by a third party assessment after which the Commissioner of Railway Safety will be invited to inspect the safety of the line.

Officials have expressed confidence about completing the pending work on the Byappanahalli-Garudacharapalya section, especially the crucial civil work in K R Puram, in the next few days.

The advanced start of the run has, for now, set aside the scepticism over the new deadline to commence operations on the line, before March 2023.